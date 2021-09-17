Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,476.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 33.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,431 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 22.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 347,230 shares of company stock valued at $108,939,023 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $335.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $340.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.41.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.