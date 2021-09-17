Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,389 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 178,062 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 396,742 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 45.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,771,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 810,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 30.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

HBAN stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.