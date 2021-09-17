Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 11,230 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,230 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,669,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 131,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 17,358 shares during the period. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $1,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

MNST stock opened at $95.88 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.44. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

