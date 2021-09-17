Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 145,637 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,637 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 26.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 39,732 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 775.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 91,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 80,874 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in PACCAR by 14.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in PACCAR by 27.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 329,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,631,000 after purchasing an additional 71,811 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.