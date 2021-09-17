Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 3,537 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,813 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,465,000 after purchasing an additional 876,022 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 845,274 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,620,000 after purchasing an additional 619,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $41,175,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $223.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $233.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.82.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.