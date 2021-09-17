Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 51,700 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.11% of 360 DigiTech worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 92.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QFIN stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.46.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. The business had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on QFIN shares. TheStreet lowered 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CLSA lowered their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

360 DigiTech Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

