Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 8,290 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Welltower by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after buying an additional 2,117,434 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,196,000 after buying an additional 1,650,190 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,649,000 after buying an additional 1,224,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,293,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,652,000 after buying an additional 941,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.45.

NYSE:WELL opened at $87.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.