Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 865 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $484.88 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $495.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $415.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.13.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

