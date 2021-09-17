Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 9,317 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 29.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 31.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $81.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $86.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average of $77.72.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQR. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

