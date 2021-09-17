Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 95,676 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,676 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of Arrow Electronics worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,584,000 after purchasing an additional 532,677 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,816,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,251,000 after purchasing an additional 104,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,070,000 after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARW opened at $115.31 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.27 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

