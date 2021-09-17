Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 994 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 905.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

SBAC opened at $355.43 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $369.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 148.10 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.57.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total value of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,644,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

