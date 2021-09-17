Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Sells $2,269,000.00 in Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,269,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,042,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,342. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

