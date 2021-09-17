SkillSoft Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:SKIL)

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for SkillSoft in a report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SkillSoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SkillSoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ SKIL opened at $10.50 on Friday. SkillSoft has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at $15,003,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at $3,896,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at $4,186,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth $12,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

