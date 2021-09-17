Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading Down 11.9%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH)’s share price traded down 11.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74. 496,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 387,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Skyharbour Resources from C$0.53 to C$0.77 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$93.52 million and a PE ratio of -76.36.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

