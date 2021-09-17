SLANG Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Trading Up 8.4%

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) shares were up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 394,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 403,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$0.31 price objective on shares of SLANG Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.

SLANG Worldwide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLGWF)

