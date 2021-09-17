SmartCash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $437,214.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $9.14 million and $437,214.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,289.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.75 or 0.07263195 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.76 or 0.00380125 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $617.81 or 0.01306434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00119473 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.96 or 0.00547608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.67 or 0.00504686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.73 or 0.00337773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006320 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

