SmartMesh (SMT) Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $58,865.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SmartMesh has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00059184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00133118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013340 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00047246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

SmartMesh Coin Profile

SmartMesh is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.