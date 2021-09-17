Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells $499,365.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $499,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SMAR traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,999. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 19,244 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Smartsheet by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 19,174 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

