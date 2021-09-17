Smoothy Reaches Market Capitalization of $949,068.70 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $949,068.70 and $653,018.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00070647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00119907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00178810 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.06 or 0.07143418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,579.89 or 0.99904964 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $394.35 or 0.00828038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

