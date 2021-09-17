Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.56.

SNPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Snap One from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $19.92 on Friday. Snap One has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

