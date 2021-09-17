Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPO opened at $19.92 on Friday. Snap One has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

