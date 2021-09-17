Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Benoit Dageville Sells 98,182 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total value of $31,497,767.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Benoit Dageville sold 49,092 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $14,874,385.08.

On Friday, August 13th, Benoit Dageville sold 85,909 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.08, for a total value of $24,748,664.72.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Benoit Dageville sold 36,619 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $10,070,225.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 73,636 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.69, for a total value of $18,533,444.84.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00.

Shares of SNOW traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.80. The stock had a trading volume of 21,103,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,763. The firm has a market cap of $97.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after purchasing an additional 126,552 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Snowflake by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, FBN Securities upped their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.36.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

