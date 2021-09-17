SnowGem Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004874 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

