Soaring Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRNG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.25

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 19503792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRNG. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,992,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

