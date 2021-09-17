SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Short Interest Update

SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SOFT opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. SofTech has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

About SofTech

SofTech, Inc engages in the development, marketing, distribution, and support of computer aided design, product data management, and collaboration computer solutions. It offers software technology for Computer Aided Design which includes CADRA product offering and Product Data Management; collaboration technologies which consists of ProductCenter offering; and technology platform which allows for data exchange between third party technology called Connector offering.

