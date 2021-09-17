SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Short Interest Update

SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SOFT opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. SofTech has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.50.
About SofTech
