Solana Trading Down 25% Over Last Week (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $40.83 billion and $4.07 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can currently be bought for $137.55 or 0.00289517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Solana alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00059689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00135103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.73 or 0.00765582 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 504,301,169 coins and its circulating supply is 296,831,510 coins. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official website is solana.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.