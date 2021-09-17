Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Update

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 261.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.20 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

OTCMKTS SEYMF remained flat at $$19.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

