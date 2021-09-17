Solrise Finance (SLRS) Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Solrise Finance has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $33.31 million and $9.59 million worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00069477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00182289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00118919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.45 or 0.07175912 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,111.86 or 0.99859833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.50 or 0.00825593 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,082,344 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

