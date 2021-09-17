Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Short Interest Update

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SOLVY remained flat at $$13.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. Solvay has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $14.23.

SOLVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Solvay SA engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Formulations, Advanced Materials, Performance Chemicals and Corporate and Business Services. The Advanced Formulations segment offers specialty formulations that impact surface chemistry and alter liquid behavior.

