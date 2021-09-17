Somerville Kurt F Sells 1,929 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,417 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.8% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $109,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.93.

MSFT stock opened at $305.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.15 and a 200-day moving average of $264.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.