SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Update

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 445,400 shares, an increase of 85.1% from the August 15th total of 240,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOPH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SOPH stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,646. SOPHiA Genetics has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $19.80.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that SOPHiA Genetics will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SOPHiA Genetics

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

