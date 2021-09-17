SOTA Finance (SOTA) Price Reaches $0.0382 on Top Exchanges

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded down 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. SOTA Finance has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $495.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOTA Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SOTA Finance has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00059861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00134608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.91 or 0.00769480 BTC.

SOTA Finance Profile

SOTA Finance (SOTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

Buying and Selling SOTA Finance

