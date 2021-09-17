South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s current price.

SJI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

NYSE:SJI opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. South Jersey Industries’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 462.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.