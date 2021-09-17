South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s current price.
SJI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.
NYSE:SJI opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 462.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.
About South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.
Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.