S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Increased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded down $5.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $448.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,968. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $433.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.46. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.90.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

