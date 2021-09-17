Space Cow Boy (SCB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $88,451.00

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for approximately $45.48 or 0.00095722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $1.48 million and $88,451.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00059689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00135103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.73 or 0.00765582 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

SCB is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

