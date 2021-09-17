SparkPoint (SRK) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. SparkPoint has a market cap of $36.38 million and approximately $440,807.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00059171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00129849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00045001 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SRK is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,194,058,472 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

