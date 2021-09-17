SparksPay (SPK) Price Down 30.8% This Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $29,596.67 and approximately $4.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000048 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000624 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,541,615 coins and its circulating supply is 10,426,141 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

