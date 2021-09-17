SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) is Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s 2nd Largest Position

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,006 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 3.6% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned 0.64% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $28,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 81,930 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 195,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 72,532 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $12,867,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 26.2% during the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,841. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $19.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83.

