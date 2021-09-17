SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 62,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,882,039 shares.The stock last traded at $39.94 and had previously closed at $39.98.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,814,000 after buying an additional 15,190,533 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,439,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,267,000 after buying an additional 392,681 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

