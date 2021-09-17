SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.28% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $270,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 36,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,075,000.

Shares of XAR stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.17. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $83.71 and a 1-year high of $136.82.

