SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 596,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,904 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned 1.02% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $30,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 100,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65,677 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 132,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,982. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $56.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

