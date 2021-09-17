SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 59,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 568,367 shares.The stock last traded at $38.43 and had previously closed at $38.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth about $152,320,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 687.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 578,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 504,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 766.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,576,000 after acquiring an additional 400,072 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 785.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,220,000 after acquiring an additional 327,274 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1,594.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 296,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after buying an additional 279,024 shares during the period.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

