Spectrecoin Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00051607 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00139418 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.02 or 0.00514207 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000898 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00017633 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00041220 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

