Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SRC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.26.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,499,000 after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 139,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $1,225,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

