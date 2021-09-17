Splinterlands (SPS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.18 Million

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00071521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00118507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.38 or 0.00173346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.88 or 0.07313650 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,470.46 or 0.99883243 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.02 or 0.00835373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.