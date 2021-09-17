Splintershards (SPS) Price Hits $0.27

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a market cap of $33.69 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Round Dollar (RD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00032714 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,687,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

