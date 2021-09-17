Spore Price Up 35.9% Over Last Week (SPORE)

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, Spore has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Spore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spore has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and $60,504.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00059171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00129849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00045001 BTC.

Spore Profile

Spore (CRYPTO:SPORE) is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject . The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

