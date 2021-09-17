Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stake Lifted by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.63.

SPOT stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.00. The stock had a trading volume of 25,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.88 and a 200 day moving average of $250.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.