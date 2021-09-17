Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Shares Down 2.7%

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U)’s stock price traded down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$13.84 and last traded at C$13.85. 2,297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 3,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.24.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.19.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.