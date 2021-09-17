SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of SPX FLOW worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 22.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after acquiring an additional 74,763 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 27.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.99. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

